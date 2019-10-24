At 9:45 p.m. on October 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, my precious husband of 33 years, John G. Gardin II, Ph.D. went home to be with our Lord. He was 70 years old.
Johnny was the first of four children, born on January 5, 1949, in Renton, Washington to Charlotte and John Gardin. He is survived by his brother, Jim Gardin; sisters, Angela Gardin and Debbie Gardin O’Hara; and precious nieces and nephews, and grandchildren, all of which he loved with all of his heart.
John received a Doctorate in Psychology from the University of Tennessee and continued in his field until his passing, helping hundreds of people have a better life. One of his greatest accomplishments was being asked to teach his form of psychology at Cambridge University in England. He married the love of his life, Dana Rothrock Gardin in October, 1986, and raised four wonderful children, Angie West, Greg Gardin, Gina Gardin Peak, and Bret Gardin. He always counted these four as his greatest accomplishments and his love for them was unmeasurable.
Johnny loved riding his Victory and later his Indian motorcycle and whenever he went anywhere alone, and it wasn’t raining, he was on his bike. Oh, how he loved that feeling of freedom when he was riding. His other passion was karate, and he was a third-degree black belt in a very difficult form called Shotokan. In 2006, he was invited to participate in the world Shotokan Karate Championships held in Venice, Italy, where he received fourth place. You would never know his hands were lethal weapons by his great love of people and his sweet personality! Most importantly, he loved the Lord with all his heart and soul. He was an elder at Redeemers’ Fellowship in Roseburg, Oregon, which is where he last resided. He was honored to baptize as well as marry many people in his life, yet never judged those that were not believers. We know he is dancing with the angels watching down on us and smiling that big, infectious smile that spread from one side of his handsome face to another.
Until we meet again my love........
Please join us for a gathering to celebrate John’s life on October 26th, 2019, at 1 p.m. Redeemer’s Fellowship, 3031 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg, OR 97471.
