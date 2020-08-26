John Howard Thomas passed away peacefully of heart failure on August 18, 2020. He was at home and surrounded by family.
John was born in Portland, Oregon, January 13, 1943 to Howard and Evelyn (Berg) Thomas.
When: Thursday, August 27, 2020 to Friday, August 28, 2020.
He attended Portland State University where he majored in history and played baseball for the Vikings. He then married Jacqueline Bettis and moved to Roseburg, Oregon and began teaching at Roseburg High School. He coached girls' basketball and baseball. The three sons, John Jr., Jeff, and Joel grew up in Roseburg, went to the high school, and helped their dad with the baseball teams by being bat boys.
John divorced and remarried Margaret (Peggy) Thomas. He continued to teach and coach from 1966 to 2008. He loved being with the ball players and helping them improve their skills and he enjoyed the camaraderie of other coaches. He enjoyed teaching history and coming up with books and projects that would help the subject come alive for the students. He stayed active as long as his health allowed.
Traveling to historic sites and visiting National Parks were important activities to him. He never tired of learning about history, especially Western, either by experience or reading many books. He loved music and enjoyed going to concerts of both classical music and rock. He had a great time with his large family and had fun with all the grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Peggy); his brother Gary (Kathy); his children John (Tandi), Jeff, and Joel (Brittany); his stepchildren Dawn (Nick), Jude (Abi), Sarah (James), and Tim (Campbell). He had many grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren.
There will be no service, but any donations may be given to Hospice in John’s name in thanks for the kind and helpful service they provided us at the end of John’s life.
