John Leroy McKenzie passed away on June 15, 2018 at a Spokane, WA hospital as a result of a massive heart attack. John was born on June 2, 1952 in Minneapolis, Minn. His parents, Burton and Margaret McKenzie predeceased him. John was the youngest of five children and is survived by brothers Burt, Bob and Fred, and a sister, Judy, and their spouses.
John graduated from Royal High School, Simi Valley, CA in 1970. John moved to Glide, OR circa 1981 and shortly thereafter became a volunteer fireman for the Glide Fire Dept. He remained active in that role for approx. three years, until he moved away from that locale.
Life's travels landed John in Spokane, WA around 1987, where he set down his roots for the remainder of his life.
John was a career long haul truck driver, who specialized in flat bed freight loads. He drove for over 40 accident free years, primarily in the western U.S. and Canada, most recently driving for Mercer Trucking Co, Spokane, WA.
During his time off, John enjoyed riding his Harley to various motorcycle rallies with friends and relatives. Mechanically inclined, John was continually repairing or doing maintenance work on his vehicles or electronic equipment.
In addition to being a beloved son and brother, "Uncle John" was loved by numerous nieces and nephews, co-workers and friends.
John was a big man and could be intimidating, but in reality he was a big friendly, jovial teddy bear to all he met.
A memorial Requiem Mass will be said by Dr. Karl Schray on July 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Roseburg, OR. Immediately after the mass, interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Roseburg, OR.
