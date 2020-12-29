John Mason “Jack” Spain passed away peacefully on December 11, 2020 at his home in Sutherlin, Oregon. He was born in Glendale, Arizona in 1935. Desert born and raised, he fell in love with Oregon’s forests and rivers. He was a lifelong hunter with gun and bow. He also loved fishing everywhere and took many trips on the ocean. He loved fishing and hunting with his family. He loved classic country and played the guitar. He enjoyed listening to two of his grandsons and his nephew play for him.
John was Master of the Oakland Masons Lodge twice and was admitted to the Shrine. He was currently a member of Maple Lodge. He was a barber by trade and owned City Barber Shop in Sutherlin. He retired from his shop after 20 years there.
John was married to Oregon born Edith in March of 1961 in Arizona. He survived by her; three daughters; three sons; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his brother; and two sisters. There are numerous nephews and nieces, in-laws and friends who will miss him. He loved and was loved, especially by his sweetheart.
A memorial is planned for when it is safe to do so.
