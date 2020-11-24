John P. Weir of Winston, Oregon was born September 13,1922 to Nola and Herman Weir in Mt. Vernon, Indiana. It is with heavy hearts to announce John's passing on November 22, 2020 with his sweetheart and best friend at his side.
John’s father and stepmother moved to Southern California, and his grandma brought him and his sister Agnes there to live with them. When he was just 11 years old, he witnessed the devastating earthquake in 1933. He married Maretta Backus and started a family.
John joined the Army Air Corps and served in WWII.
In 1957, he moved his family to Applegate, California, and worked for Pacific Bell for 30 years. He built a house from the ground-up in Weimar, California. After Maretta passed on he married Bobbie Carlson. He was an active member of the Moose Lodge in Auburn, California.
John and Bobbie moved to Coquille, Oregon and he fulfilled his passion by restoring a 1936 Ford three window coupe with a rumble seat and then entered parades with other car club members. He spent endless hours restoring bicycles that he then donated to less fortunate kids for Christmas.
John met Carol Walton after Bobbie passed and became a snowbird. He had spent most of his life camping with an R.V. and had annual family camp-outs for 40 years. After Carol's passing, he met Darlene Pitser in February 2010. The two were snowbirds until two years ago when they became year-round Oregon residents.
John is survived by sweetheart Darlene; daughters Patricia Randall, Pamela Chapell, Jenny Wilson; son, John S. Weir; grandkids, Rod Davis, Jeff Crosby, Bob Miller; eight great-grandkids and five great-great-grand kids. He was preceded in death by grandson Doug Miller.
A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
