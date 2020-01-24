JOHN PATRICK ADKINS
John Patrick Adkins passed away December 24, 2019. He was 65 years old when cancer took his life.
John was born June 10, 1954 in Des Moines, Iowa to Edward and Dorothy Adkins. He is survived by his wife Becki and many relatives.
A Celebration of Life for John will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Winchester Bay Community Center with a luncheon to follow.
