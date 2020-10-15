John Pavlovich, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He went to be with his Lord and Savior and to be reunited with his loving wife, Deonna. They were married 48 years before her death in 2006.
John is survived by his twin daughters, Mary Gusakova and Christine Deardorff. He will be lovingly remembered by a host of family/extended family, including nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two living nephews and two sons-in-law.
No services will be held at John’s request. In lieu of flowers and cards, please make your donation to the Diabetes Action Research and Education Foundation.
