John Rasman Kennedy passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday July 8th, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1965.
John was quite the athlete growing up; in high school he ran track and finished 4th in the Southern California CIF 100m dash finals. The three runners that finished in front of him made the US Olympic team. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Landscape Architecture from Cal Poly University, San Luis Obispo, and added his incredible vision and talents to many projects in California and Oregon.
He was the current Roseburg City Planning Commissioner, and worked with Renco General Contractors in Roseburg. His developments in Roseburg area including Winchester Ridge, Winchester Creek and Sutherlin Umpqua Golf Resort. He loved the Chicago Bears, and viewed any sporting events he could and enjoyed most of those entertaining with family and friends.
He approached life with an open heart, and gave all who encountered him many fun and lasting memories.
Taken far too early from this life, we will miss him greatly. John is survived by his parents – Richard and Patricia Kennedy; his brother Michael (Neena) Kennedy; nieces and nephew Caitlin, Meghan and Brian Kennedy; and his two greatest gifts – his children, Jack and Grace Kennedy.
No public services will be held.
Member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Roseburg Or.
