John Richard Norlin, age 84, better known as ‘Dick’, was taken from us on November 9, 2019, after a fatal driving accident while returning from a fishing trip on the coast.
Dick was born April 24, 1935 in Chicago, as the only child of Oscar and Ellen Norlin, both immigrants from Sweden. At the age of ten, he moved with his parents from South Chicago, to Lake Dalecarlia, Indiana, and attended grade and High School in Lowell, Indiana. While living at the lake, he developed a strong desire for fishing, hunting, and trapping and other sports activities. He was active in all high school sports and theater.
He attended Purdue University for one year where he decided to pursue a career in the outdoors. Given the lack of forests in Indiana, he then enrolled in Michigan Technical University which was situated in the woods of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. While there, he lettered in Basketball for three years.
After graduating in 1957, he began work as a Forester, managing the woods for the Bureau of Indian Affairs at Lac Du Flambeau, Wisconsin. In 1958, he was requested to serve in the Army for two years and was stationed in Gelnhausen, Germany. After his return in 1960, he married Janet Gail Simon. She preceded him in death in 2010.
His career took him westward to Wellpinit, WA, where they had a son, Robert John. After a short stay in WA, he transferred to the USDI, Bureau of Land Management in Tillamook, OR. There a second son, David James, was born.
In 1966, Dick was honored by the Carnegie Hero Fund for saving the lives of two children, and assisting in saving the life of a would-be rescuer from the Pacific Ocean surf at Oceanside, OR.
In 1968, Dick moved to Roseburg, OR as a Timber Manager. He worked there in successively more responsible jobs, retiring in 1990 as Chief of Forestry.
He spent his retirement years enjoying traveling, fishing, and hunting waterfowl. More recent times were spent playing cards, winery hopping, music and theater, dancing and big ship cruising. Fishing, however, never took a back seat to any other avocation.
In 2017, he married Kay Bilton Norlin and is survived by her; his two sons; and three grandchildren, Nicolas, Bailey and Drew.
In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a donation to the Umpqua Fishermen’s Association, P.O. Box 2083, Roseburg, OR. A Celebration of Life will be held for Dick within the next month.
