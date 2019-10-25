John Ronald Blume, age 65, died peacefully on October 3rd, 2019, surrounded by family at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Oregon.
John was born November 13th, 1953, in Savannah, Georgia. Shortly after his birth, he and his family moved to Grants Pass, Oregon, where he graduated High School and joined the Navy at the age of 17. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, John went on to graduate from Oregon State University with a degree in Accounting. John worked until his health failed and he retired from Swanson Group in Roseburg, OR after 20 years of working for their company.
John is survived by his two children, Jessica Blume Pilney and Jason Blume, as well as his two brothers and one sister.
John enjoyed cycling, running, fishing and camping while his health allowed. He loved nothing more than hanging out with his kids and laughing. He had a passion for reading, word games, slapstick comedy and a keen knack for BBQ-ing (and was a staunch believer that the charcoal grill was superior to the gas grill). He also volunteered at the Unity Church of Roseburg before moving to Veneta and then Oregon City in recent years to be closer to his children. Everyone that knew John was always in awe at how sweet-hearted he was – from the pharmacy technicians at Bi-Mart where he picked up his medications to his life-long friends and family. He struggled with chronic illness for many years, but maintained a positive, can-do attitude until the moment he passed.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at the Unity Church on Saturday, November 9th, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 2140 NE Stephens St, Roseburg, OR 97470. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Unity Church online by following this link to the website and clicking the yellow “donate” button https://www.unityofroseburg.org/index.html
