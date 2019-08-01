John Sidney Sandige, age 94, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born in Hannibal, Missouri to parents John Clarence and Mae (Nunns) Sandige on June 2, 1925.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Oakland, Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of Taylor's Family Chapel (541) 679-6983.
