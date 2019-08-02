John Thomas Poore, of Glendale, OR, passed away in the early morning hours on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born on December 23, 1935 in Hemet, CA, to Louis and Ruby Poore.
John was a graduate of Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, CA. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving aboard submarines USS Sea Fox (ss402) and USS Wahoo (ss565) and as a frogman. He was a lifelong sailor, owning, building and operating many boats from early childhood into his senior years. His working career was spent as an aerospace engineer. At one point he was a member of the team that designed and built the ascent engines for the lunar lander.
John had many interests and was active in many things, but most important to him was his family. He coached little league baseball, was a starter for swim meets and occasionally helped with his grandkids track meets.
John is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary; his sons John (Vicki) and Steve (Sara); nine grandchildren, Ethan, Andria (Ryan), Derek (Shelbi), Allie, Nevaeh, Cole, Asher, Zach and Samantha; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Donna, three nieces and a nephew.
During their 63-year marriage, he and Mary had a great life together but no matter how long it is, it’s not long enough. He provided all of us with a wonderful life and was a great example. He will be missed by all of us.
In celebration of his life, there will be a gathering of family and friends and a bonfire at a San Diego beach.
Sailor rest your oar!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.