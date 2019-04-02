John W. Rayfield, age 92, died peacefully at his home while surrounded by his family, on March 28, 2019. John was born on April 1, 1926, in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, John is survived by his wife, Lucille and seven children, John Jr., James, Ginger, Jackie, Barbara, Carrie and Suzi.
John was predeceased by two sons, Marcus James and Jesse.
John was a veteran of both World War II and the Korean Conflict, serving actively in the United States Navy. John’s service was followed by a successful career with the Department of Defense. John’s work for the government took him all over the world, embedding in him an understanding of many societies and cultures, which he shared with his family.
Since retiring in 1982, John and Lucille made their home in Hot Springs, Arkansas until 1990, when they moved to Glide, OR.
John was blessed with love and friendship by friends and his large family. His life was a gift of inspiration to all who knew him. He will be missed and forever in our hearts.
Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
