John William Mounts, son of John Hart Mounts and Hazel Fern Fern Mounts, resident of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away at the age of 73 on July 6th, 2020.
He was the loving husband of Tommie Sue Mounts, whom he was married to for 55 years. He was the loving father of three, Kelly, Rahn and James; and brother to George, Ray, Bob, Mike, and Shirley. He was loved by all his family and friends.
John will be remembered by all as a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, and a lover of all things outdoors (hunting, fishing, and camping) and a collector of classic model cars.
A celebration of life will take place at Whistler’s Bend Park on August 15th, 2020 at noon.
