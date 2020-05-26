Johnie William Hicks was born August 8th, 1933 to Jesse and Mary Hicks in West Helena, Arkansas. He passed from this life to the next on May 21st, 2020. Our dad grew up during the Great Depression. This is when he learned to work hard, overcome adversity and honed his skills as a servant leader.
He married Patsy Gould on September 5th, 1953. When the Korean War came along, he was called to duty. He was proud to serve his country, as a soldier in the U. S. Army. Our dad was a proud patriot.
In 1958, he moved his family to Oregon and settled in the Winston-Dillard area. He worked in the timber industry for many years. After his retirement he was able to pursue his dream of becoming a full-time evangelist for the Church of Christ in Winston, Oregon. He served as both Evangelist and Elder.
Our dad touched a multitude of lives. He coached youth baseball for many years where he shared his love for the game and provided young men with Christian principles. He also was attentive to the needs of his Christian family, where he served and led as a faithful Christian.
For nearly 50 years he had lived in the same home in Lookingglass with his wife Patsy of almost 67 years.
Johnie is survived by his wife Patsy; son, John Hicks and his wife Karen of Woodburn; daughter, Patty Blackert and her husband Mike of Lookingglass, Oregon; daughter, Loretta Perkins and fiancé Rob of Lookingglass, Oregon; son, Will and his wife Tammy of Lakeview, Oregon. He is also survived by many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, as well as many friends and Church family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.