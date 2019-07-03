Johnny Lee “John” Gausnell died in Roseburg on June 30, 2019. He was born in Marysville, California on November 24, 1947 to Samuel Wilson and Hester Clara (Cain) Gausnell. He was married to Rebecca Jo Becky Osborn on April 26, 2002 in Roseburg.
He served in the US Navy from 1967 to 1970 as a Seabee, a nickname for the Construction Battalion. He served for 18 months in Vietnam as a lineman, also installing and servicing generators. In his off-duty time there he contracted to do electrical work in the construction of an officers' club.
He was the owner/operator of the Idle Hour Tavern from 1984 to 1996. Later he worked as a construction millwright, spending time in various places where he tore down old mills and built new ones, or made old ones better.
John loved hunting, fishing, and being in the outdoors. He especially loved the camaraderie of elk camp.
He is survived by his wife, Becky, and children Kristal Waltrip Gump, Bryan Waltrip, and Laura Eslinger, and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Howard and Jerry Gausnell, of Roseburg. He really loved and was loved by his many nieces and nephews, and felt that he had helped to raise them.
He was pre-deceased by his parents and his eldest brother, Samuel Wilson Sam Gausnell, Jr. and Sam's wife, Mae.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 10th, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Roseburg Veteran's Association Pavilion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.