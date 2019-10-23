Johnny Mike Hopfinger, born July 14, 1929, passed away October 12, 2019.
Jonny Hopfinger was born in Bixby, SD to Michael and Katherine Hopfinger. Johnny attended school until the eighth grade, then helped his mother, father, sister and brothers work their small farm as they endured the Great Depression. Johnny would continue ranching, raising cattle and horses.
After serving in the Airforce during the Korean Conflict, Johnny became involved in horse racing. He concentrated on quarter horses but from time to time would saddle a thoroughbred.
In 1972, Johnny met Judy (Black) Wolfe, who had taken a leave of absence from position of Chief Pharmacist in Helena, MT, to race her two-year-old quarter horse gelding, Cajun Devil. Together, Johnny (as trainer) and Judy (as owner) and their dog, Puppet (as mascot) toured the race tracks of Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado. Cajun Devil left behind track records at nearly every track.
Johnny and Judy bought a small ranch in Yakima, WA. He and Judy continued to train and race horses. Eventually they started raising Bohr Goats. They moved to Sutherlin, OR, and continued raising goats.
They finally decided they had formed a compatible relationship and were married in 2009. Judy passed away December 23, 2014.
Johnny moved to Garden Valley Retirement Facility with his little dog, Cricket.
Johnny is survived by his brother, Francis Hopfinger and wife Lou of Rapid City, SD; and in-laws, Laird and Ronnie Black, Dr. Fred and Karolyn Black, and Mary and Gray Eagle Colanche; and several nieces and nephews.
Per Johnny’s wishes, there will be no service.
