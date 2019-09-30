Jonathan Michael Kim, age 36, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday morning, the twenty-third of September, at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Oregon, with family and loved ones at his side. Jon, the youngest of nine siblings, was born the twenty-sixth of October, 1982, in Moscow, Idaho, to Dr. H.C. Kim and Dorothy Kim.
Jon is survived by his mother Dorothy; his beloved Angela; brothers, Tom, Tim, Peter, and Joe; and sisters, Sue, Sylvia, and Cynthia.
Jon was a lover of music, especially guitar, an avid angler, a football fan as well as a player, a lover of comics, a poet, a legendary gamer, but most of all, a dear friend to all whose lives he touched.
The family would like to thank everyone who came to see him in his final days, some of whom traveled such great distances on a moment's notice. It is a beautiful and deeply touching testament to the man that we will all so terribly miss.
Godspeed, you glorious sonuvabitch. Godspeed.
A celebration of Jon's life will be held in Roseburg, Oregon, on the twenty-sixth of October. The specific time and place will be announced when appropriate arrangements have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.