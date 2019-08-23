JOSEPH HOOKER DEROSS, JR.
Joseph Hooker DeRoss, Jr., age 77, of Roseburg, OR, passed away August 14, 2019, at 6:40 p.m. He was born May 20, 1942, to parents Gladys Marie Wells and Joseph Hooker Sr.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and crafting. He collected classic cars and coins. He was a jack of all trades, from lawn maintenance to bar tending.
He is survived by his daughter, Mellissa; grandsons, Nathan and Shadow; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
There will be a memorial service held Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. at Creekside Memorial Park in Myrtle Creek.
