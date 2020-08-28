July 12, 1936 – August 22, 2020
Joseph John Thomas, 84, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay.
Joe was born July 12, 1936 at the old Mercy Hospital in North Bend to Jack and Irene (Meehan) Thomas. In the 1940s, the family was completed with the adoption of two sisters, Theresa and Mary. Joe and his sisters were raised in the Cooston area on the east side of Coos Bay, and Joe spent many hours in his own little boat exploring the waterways. Joe graduated from North Bend High School in 1954 (TGWB).
From an early age, Joe had a love of music. He began taking accordion lessons as a child, crossing the bay each week on the mail boat, carrying his accordion from the waterfront of North Bend to a house near Pony Village. Throughout his lifetime, Joe also fostered a love of the accordion in his young private students.
In 1959, he graduated from the University of Denver with a Bachelor of Arts in Music, Concert Accordion. Upon graduation, Joe began his music teaching career with the Bandon school district, where he met Joanne Browning, another teacher. They were married March 12, 1960 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bandon. He continued teaching in the Powers school district, and eventually retired from the Glide School District in 1977. While at Glide High School, Joe started the award-winning Glide High School swing choir - a choir that was so renowned that the auditions drew large audiences.
Joe’s passion for the accordion and his interest in German culture also led him to join the Roseburg German Band in the 1960s, captivating and entertaining crowds during Oktoberfests around the state, while also arranging music for the band. Locally, Joe could be heard playing at the Blue Heron during the local Wednesday Markets, something he dearly looked forward to.
After 17 years as a music teacher, Joe launched a second career as a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy, eventually retiring after 14 years, most recently working from the Reedsport office. Upon his second retirement, he became the head of security at the Mill Casino and the Coquille Indian Tribe’s first Chief of Police. Joe was a proud member of the Cooston Neighborhood Watch and also founded the Winchester Bay ATV Rescue program.
Joe and his mother spent many years as “CBers.” Joe’s handle was “Thumper” and his mother’s “Mama Kentuck.” Joe would go on to study Morse code and become a ham radio operator, advancing over the years to the Amateur Extra level. Joe’s call sign was N7WRY, proudly displayed on his license plate.
Another life-long interest was racing sports cars. In the 1960s, Joe bought a Triumph Tr4, named it “Thumper,” and began a racing career that spanned several years and took the family all over the Pacific Northwest. In fact, Joe was happiest when passing his life-long friend, Dieter Kunz in his #67 Porsche.
Joe was also very proud of his Indian heritage; he was the great-grandson of Caroline Thomas (and her non-tribal husband, G.W. “Kentuck” Thomas), and the great-grandson of Del-lot-sun (Old Whiskers) and Mary MacDonald. In 1988, Joe was part of a tribal delegation that traveled to Washington, D.C. to testify before Congress for federal recognition of the Coquille Indian Tribe. For years to come, Joe would retell the story of that historic trip, describing in detail the United States Senate underground train system. Following the passage of the Coquille Indian Tribe Restoration Act, Joe became the chair of the Tribal Constitution Committee and served on Tribal Council for three years. He remained an active voice in the tribe’s General Council and encouraged others to be active as well. As the oldest male elder, Joe was recently honored to be the Grand Marshall at the tribe’s 30th Restoration Celebration parade.
On the other side of the family tree, and through his wife’s love of genealogy, Joe was able to connect with long-lost Irish cousins. He enjoyed meeting many of his Irish cousins for the first time in 2018, including John Cassidy of Donegal, Ireland, during a visit to New Jersey.
Joe is survived by his wife, Emilie “Joanne” (Browning) Thomas; daughters, Lynn Hill (Jerry), Susan Thomas, Karen Nelson (Willie), Catherine Anderson (Tom); son, John Thomas; nine grandchildren, Amber Powell (Chris), Kyle Viksne Hill (Jenn), Thomas Hill, Christopher Howe, Nichole Howe, David Hill (Joe), Ashley Harding (Ray), Abbigail Thomas, Savannah Anderson; four great-grandsons, Cory, Tyler, Riley, Kash; two great-granddaughters, Matilda, Ava Ray; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many good friends, including Rick and Gloria Mittleman, Tim Schroeder and the Tuesday group of Ko’Kwelders.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Irene Thomas; infant son, Joseph Edward; sisters, Theresa Leaton and Mary Hudson, and good friends, Dieter Kunz and Roy Gilkey.
If you knew Joe, we encourage you to raise a pint for ein Prosit in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glide Education Association’s Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund, via Sandra Wright at 1477 Glide Loop Drive, Glide, Oregon 97443.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
