Joseph William Macy passed away in Eugene, Oregon, on March 1, 2019.
Joseph was a self-educated multi-talented Renaissance man. His life had gone through many transformations, leading to the path that he walked and the path he now walks. Joseph went from being
a sculptor in clay and creating beautiful bronzes, to being a sculptor in words and ideas.
He is survived by his son, Ron Macy, and daughter, Lynda Macy.
There will be a memorial service for Joseph on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Churchill Estates, 19 Bailey Hill Rd., Eugene, OR.
