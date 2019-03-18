Joshua Tyndal Spencer, age 43, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, February 28th, 2019, at his home with family and close loved ones at his side.
Josh was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish, especially with family and friends. His heart was as big as the outdoors he loved, and he was always there if you needed anything.
Josh was born on March 4th, 1975, in Roseburg, Oregon, to Terry and Brenda Spencer.
He survived by his fiancé Amanda Britton; daughter, Elizabeth; parents, Terry and Brenda Spencer; brother, Toby (Mandy), and children Katelyn and Karter Spencer; daughters, Samantha (Dylan Coker) and Roberta Spencer; and son, Briar Spencer. He was preceded in death by grandparents Joe and Juanita Spencer, and James and Louise Carlson, and son, Joseph Spencer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Speakeasy (127 NE 1st St Oakland, OR) on April 27th, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be a potluck at 2:00 p.m. Please bring either a side dish or dessert of your choice.
