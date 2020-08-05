Joy Dalene Malone, age 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, left us to meet her Lord and Savior on July 21, 2020 after complications from a stroke she suffered on May 31, 2020 at Oregon Health Sciences University with her husband, Steven Malone, by her side. Everyone who knew Joy, loved her and she will be missed by all.
Joy was born to Dr. Dallen and Mrs. Lucille Jones on September 4, 1953, in Roseburg, Oregon. Joy was a lifelong resident of Roseburg, leaving only for four years to go to college. In January of 1978, she met Steven Malone and married him on September 23, 1978, enjoying 41 years of making memories and living life. They raised two sons, Jason and Craig.
Joy graduated from Roseburg Senior High School in 1971 and from Oregon College of Education, now Western Oregon University, in 1975. She spent the next 36 years as an elementary school teacher in the Roseburg School District. Joy taught primarily 1st and 2nd grade students at Riverside Elementary for six years and the next 30 years at Eastwood Elementary. She received an Education Excellence Award from the Association of Oregon Industries in 1992 and Excellence in Education Award from Neil Co. Reality in 2005.
Joy had many interests in life and really loved to get together with her friends and family. She enjoyed traveling and camping with special friends Joel and Judy Buoy. There was always time for beers on the bridge with neighbor and friend Rebecca Sherlock. Joy was an avid crafter as her craft room can attest. Over the years she has probably given away thousands of books to the children of Douglas County through the Umpqua Literacy Council. One of her great pleasures was walking miles and miles with her “YaYa” friends; Gail Jackson-Francis, Jeanne Sherwood, Luann Basque, Barbara Clark, and Linda Harding. While not a member, she loved the Roseburg Elks Lodge, its members, activities, and their many charitable works.
Joy was also a joiner. In addition to being a four-time president of the Elkettes of the Roseburg Elks Lodge #326, she was a co-chair of the Betty Hise Cancer Research Foundation in 2015/2016, a four-time president of the Umpqua Literacy Council and a member of Altrusa International of Roseburg.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Donna Rae Reed. She is survived by her husband Steven; sons, Jason and Craig (RaeAnn); grandsons, Camren and Liam of Roseburg; granddaughter, Addison Grace of Beaverton; brother, Randall Jones (Jonelle) of Medford; Janice Cury-Smith (Owen) of Bend; numerous nieces and nephews; her good friends Rita Schuchard, Robin Patterson, Louise Kimball; pickleball buddy, Paula Churchill; and last but, but certainly not least, are the thousand or so students that she taught and influenced over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Betty Hise Cancer Research Foundation or Altrusa International of Roseburg.
In accordance wither her wishes, a private family internment will be held in the near future with a Celebration of Life after the Corona Virus pandemic is behind us.
