Joyce Elaine Hough passed away suddenly at Mercy Hospital, Roseburg on July 1, 2020.
She was born in Yuba City, California, January 9, 1944 to Howard and Margaret Vaughn. Joyce married
William Hough July 27, 1962 and raised two children. They moved to Roseburg in 1972 and she
graduated from Oregon State University in 1987, with a bachelor's degree in business administration.
She loved doing things for her children and grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her husband William; sister, Marian; husband, Bill; son, Jeff Hough and wife Debra; grandson, Evan; granddaughter, Allison; daughter, Kathy Mcguire; husband, Greg; grandson, Brad;
great-grandson, Nathan; great-granddaughter, Brynlee; granddaughter, Kristy and husband Mark; and great-grandson, Kayleb.
Joyce will be extremely missed by her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
