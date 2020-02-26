Joyce Lucille Spann, age 88, of Coos Bay, Oregon, formerly of Tenmile, Oregon and before that, Susanville, California, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. She was born October 7, 1931, in Kilgore, Texas, to Roy and Youtha (Fagin) Evans.
Joyce was raised and educated in Susanville, California. She married Merlin Samuel Spann on July 31, 1949 at the Baptist Temple in Modesto, California. She was the mother of three sons: William Rocky Spann of Tri City, Oregon; Merlin Ray Spann – deceased and Rodney Lance Spann of Coos Bay, Oregon. She moved to Tenmile with her husband in 1985 to be nearer to her children and grandchildren. In 2005, her husband died in Tenmile. In 2013, she moved to Coos Bay so her son could watch over her and take care of her.
Joyce is survived by Rocky Spann and his wife Charlotte and Rodney Spann and his wife Freida. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Her hobbies were hunting, fishing and camping with her family. She also loved to crochet, knit, garden and work on her pottery wheel. We have many ceramic pieces to remember her by. She was filled with talent. Anything she set her mind to accomplish, she always found a way to do it. Most of her abilities were self-taught. She was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in December 2018. Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at Taylor’s Family Chapel at 1:00 p.m. and graveside services will be held in Janesville, California, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
