Dec. 12, 1927 - Mar. 25, 2020
“Nita” passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Roseburg, Oregon. She was born in Emmett, Idaho on December 12, 1927 to Charles A. and Louise Shinn.
Nita graduated high school in Klamath Falls and attended Pacific University in Forest Grove. She later moved to Grants Pass, and married the boy next door, Robert (Bob) Klusman. After the couple relocated to Medford, she received her BA degree at SOC and taught at Central Point Elementary School for a number of years. Another move brought them to Canyonville, where she opened and operated Nita’s Fabric Store until retirement. After Bob’s death, she resided at Adam’s House in Myrtle Creek until her passing.
Nita and Bob were very active in the Tri-City Baptist Church in Myrtle Creek, and were well known in canine circles, raising and training Labrador Retrievers for hunting and field trials. Nita was recently honored as one of two surviving founding members of the Umpqua Valley Republican Women at the Oregon Federation of Republican Women Convention banquet.
She leaves behind her son, Thomas Klusman (Cheryl); grandchildren Benjamin Klusman, Joseph Klusman, Cassandra Sundholm (Caleb) and Caroline Foulard (Charles); and brother Charles C. Shinn.
Services are pending. Memorial gifts, if desired, may be made to the Tri-City Baptist Church, Adam’s House, or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements: Mountain View Memorial Chapel in Myrtle Creek, Oregon.
