Juanita "Nita" Grace Cochran, age 88, went to a better place on September 12, 2019. She was born to Albert and Grace Steuer on March 3, 1931 in Woodburn, Oregon. Living most of her childhood in Sutherlin, moving to Glide as a teenager.
In 1948, Juanita married Robert "Bob" Cochran and settled in the Little River area above Glide. They had three children, Launa Lynn, Steven Lee and Robert Scott. She enjoyed bowling when she was younger and was proud of bowling a 279. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed hunting for gemstones, especially opals and sunstones. She also like jewelry making, fishing, going to Seven Feathers and pretty flowers.
Preceding Juanita in death was her daughter Launa and husband Robert. Surviving are her is son, Steven and his wife Roz; grandchildren, Allan, Chris, Erik, Tyson and Pamela.
At her request, there will be no formal service. Cremation rites have been held with Wilson's Chapel of the Roses. Also, at her request she and Bob will lie together at Wimberly Cemetery in Glide. There will be an open house at Nita's home Saturday, September 21st, 2019, between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to celebrate her life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.