Judith Darlene Shepherd, age 77, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home in the Kellogg area near Elkton, Oregon. Judy had twice bravely battled cancer and beat it before finally passing during a third battle. Her family members provided around the clock care in her final three weeks to enable her to be as comfortable as possible in her beloved home.
Judy was born to Clarence and Dorothy Koehler on September 22, 1942 and grew up on a strawberry farm in the foothills near Silverton, Oregon, that sold to jam and jelly producers. She attended the nearby Silver Crest Elementary before attending Silverton High School. She married Ray Shepherd and the couple moved briefly to Elgin, Oregon, before buying their ranch near Elkton where she resided for the rest of her life.
Judy loved her ranch and cared deeply that the natural beauty of the land was preserved and enhanced for her family and future generations. She loved her children who relied on her for comfort and wisdom. She gathered strength to endure life’s trials through her faith, which was the epicenter of all that she did. She was known for being stable, loving, honest and caring. Those that met her admired her for her sense of duty, faithfulness, honesty, and sincere friendship.
Judy is survived by her husband Ray; her brother Gary; and her six children: Tim, Mike, Darrell, Dan, Lori, and Rick. In addition, she is survived by 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Her sister Sharon preceded her in death.
A memorial service is scheduled at The Neighborhood Church of Christ located at 405 Hawthorne Street, Sutherlin, OR 97479, on September 12th, 2020 at 1 p.m. Attendance will be limited to 100 people due to Covid restrictions and precautionary measures will be practiced.
