Judith Elaine Parker, of Salem, Oregon, age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on July 14, 2020.
Judy was born to Forrest and Anna Garner on November 27, 1944, in Boise, Idaho. While attending Boise Bible College, she met and married William (Bill) Parker, on June 6, 1964 and enjoyed 51 blessed years of marriage. They raised three children, one son and two daughters. Over a span of 50 years, she served alongside Bill as he ministered in several churches in the Northwest. In 1980, Bill and Judy settled in Oakland, Oregon, until Bills death in January 2016, at which time Judy moved to Salem to live with her daughters.
Family was very important to Judy, she especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She loved rock hounding at the beach, sewing and gardening. She shared her love and kindness with everyone she knew.
Judy is survived by son Brent and his wife Tammy; daughter, Rebecca; daughter, Sydney and her husband John; grandchildren, John Jr., Aliesha and her husband Kyle, Andrew, Amanda, Matthew, Jesse; and great-granddaughter, Delaney; sisters, Carolyn Lattin and Dorothy Hayes (Bob); brothers, Sam Garner (Rhonda) and Jim Garner (Kathy); and numerous other cherished family members.
