Judith M. Tucker, age 69, passed away December 3, 2020, in Roseburg, Oregon. She was born in Roseburg July 14, 1951 to James and Alice Cannon who preceded her in death. She moved to Arkansas in 1970 and moved back to Oregon in 1995. She married the love of her life, Dean Tucker in November 2018 before retiring in 2020 where she worked as an Activities Director for two local retirement homes.
She was vivacious and was loved by everyone. She never met a stranger and would
help anyone in need. Her wonderful sense of humor and positive outlook was a gift to all
who knew her. She loved going to the car races. She never missed a graffiti celebration
and drove one of her classic cars in the parade every year. She enjoyed being outdoors,
gardening, camping, fishing, and going for rides. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, making quilts,
and crafts.
Judith loved being with her family. She is survived by her husband Dean Tucker; her
children Becky Hilliard, Jason Abernathy, and Beth Leach; her stepchildren Kristi Porter, Joe Tucker, and Jennifer Brown; her sister Sandy Zelenka; and brothers Irving and Duane Cannon, and 17 grandchildren.
She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Life is planned July 14, 2021 at Judi's favorite place, Bandon Beach.
