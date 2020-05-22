On May 13, 2020 Judy Ann Gearhart Chase finished the ‘race’. She took flight with the angels and departed this earth for her permanent home in Heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Judy Ann Gearhart Chase was born in Newton, Iowa on April 13, 1947. She was raised in Newton as the second child born to Les and Wanda Gearhart. She graduated from Newton High School and attended Truman State University, and Northern Iowa University. In 1968, she married and in the next few years had two daughters, Heather Laine and Gretchan Anne Floss. She was the owner of “Pokey Puppy Preschool” in Baxter, Iowa prior to her marriage ending in 1977. From 1977 to 1979, she studied at Iowa State University where she met the love of her life, Richard Chase. She was married to Richard in 1979 and subsequently moved to Roseburg, Oregon where they celebrated the birth of their third daughter, Megan Renee Chase.
In 1985, Richard and Judy opened the “Jesus & Me” Bible bookstore in downtown Roseburg. In 1988, Judy returned to her love of teaching as an Instructional Assistant in various elementary schools in Roseburg. Her passion was helping the under developed and developmentally delayed students. In 2003 she transferred to Roseburg High School where she worked until her retirement in 2005.
After retirement Judy and Richard, guided by the Lord Jesus Christ, traveled around the world on multiple mission trips. Together they led teams to India, Israel and Tanzania. In 2013, Judy and Richard took their oldest grandson Alex on a driving tour across America enjoying the Badlands of South Dakota, Mt. Rushmore, time with relatives in Iowa, and exploring the history and national museums of Washington, D.C.
When not traveling, Judy was an accomplished artist in sculpting clay. She sculpted figures of cowboys, old men and women, and produced several sculptures of Biblical figures.
Judy was blessed with, and widely known for, her gift of laughter. One of her favorite things to do was pray with women from all over the world, encouraging and laughing with them. She also enjoyed camping in the woods, hiking in the mountains, and white-water rafting with her husband and family.
Judy is survived by her husband of 41 years, Richard Chase; her three daughters Heather Rethwill of Manson, IA, Gretchan Anderholm of Hermiston, OR, and Megan Chaendera of Roseburg, OR; as well as her five grandchildren: Alex and Luke Rethwill, Madison and Caitlin Anderholm, and Emma Chaendera. She is also survived by her brother Burt Gearhart of Le Claire, IA and her sister Leslie Gearhart of Des Moines, IA.
We bid thee farewell Judy, but only for a short time until we meet again.
