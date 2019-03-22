JULIA COLICHIO-SNYDER
Nettie Colichio-Snyder, born Julia Annette Woodley, of Glendale, Oregon, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Oregon, on Friday, March 8th, 2018, at the age of 58.
Nettie is survived by her partner of over 35 years, Sam Snyder and her three children, Robert Colichio, Blaine Snyder, and Jared Snyder. She is also survived by four granddaughters who brought and gave her so much joy the past nine years, Leah, Brielle, and Layla Snyder and Parker Colichio. She is preceded in death by her mother Jean; and father, Frank Sr.; as well as Helen and Art Olson who assisted in raising her. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will dearly miss her.
Nettie loved music and art. She had a beautiful voice and a gift for artwork of any kind. She was a proud veteran of the Air Force. She was kind and gentle but fought with every ounce of her being for those she loved and for the life she was given. Most of all, she brought a deep sense of warmth to the world she lived in. She shared that with anyone and everyone and asked for so little in return. She gave far more than she took and loved far more than any could imagine.
Memorial services are being arranged for early-to-mid April and will take place in her hometown of Glendale, Oregon, where her ashes will be interred. Once arrangements have been formalized, a memorial service announcement will be posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.