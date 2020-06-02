June Iola Kamph, age 90, passed away on May 16, 2020 at her home in Roseburg, OR, the day after her 90th birthday.
June was born in Monterey, CA, to Alvia and Dorothy Hatfield. She graduated from Junction City High School. She met her future husband at the Junction City Cannery where they both worked. She married Robert H. Kamph on February 12th, 1950; they had been married for 70 years.
June is survived by her husband Robert, her daughter Patricia and her husband James Abercrombie. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Chet Hatfield.
June loved to get together with family and friends, she also enjoyed going camping and fishing and enjoyed picking flowers and had them in vases all over the house. Her favorite place to eat was Casey’s Restaurant where she was treated like family.
Services pending.
