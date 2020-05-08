June (Lyster) Grono, 91, passed away on April 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. June was born in Tillamook, Oregon to Tom and Gladys (Simmons) Lyster.
After growing up in Tillamook, June married an Air Force man, Albert Grono, in 1953 in Ashland, Massachusetts and spent the next 20 years traveling the globe, until Al's retirement in 1973. He then left it up to June where to live, and she elected to return to her much loved home state of Oregon.
A beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, June is survived by her daughter Alison Poteet (Gary); granddaughters, Ashley (Poteet) Minton and Stephanie Poteet; son, Trace Grono (Melissa); grandchildren, Leslie (Grono) Eubanks, Joseph and Samantha Grono; and great-grandchildren, Adeline and Daxton Minton and Grayson Eubanks.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the American Parkinson Disease Association or the American Heart Association.
A private graveside service will be held at Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
