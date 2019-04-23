Justin Grant Bibow, of Riddle, Oregon, born on July 7, 1989, in Duluth, Minnesota, to Carl G. and Angela K. Bibow (McDowell), passed away at age 29 on March 20, 2019, in Riddle, Oregon.
Justin was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lora Odessel McDowell. He is survived by his brother, Jonathon G. Bibow; sister, Alicia K. Bibow; grandparents, Calvin A. McDowell and John C. and Mary L. Bibow.
Justin was a volunteer firefighter with Tri City and Riddle Fire Departments for 15 years and was Captain at Riddle Fire Hall at the time of his death. He also drove log truck for Ireland Trucking. He loved being outdoors and helping people.
The public is open to attend the memorial service, officiated by Riddle Fire Department, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Riddle High School, 127 Main Street Riddle, Oregon. Following that, there will be a celebration of life for close friends and family members at Riddle Fire Department.
