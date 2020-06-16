Mike passed away at age 67 on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 in Portland, Oregon after a long illness. He was born on December 13, 1952 in Long Beach, California to Kaare and Rita Gimse.
Mike graduated from Roseburg High School in 1971 and attended both Umpqua Community College and Oregon State University. He called the Roseburg area his home for the duration of his life.
Mike worked for Roseburg Forest Products for over 40 years at Plywood Plant #3 and the Dillard Sawmill, retiring in 2014. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, and anything to do with Oregon State University athletics. He was a season ticket holder for both OSU football and baseball and could often be found in Corvallis when not doing something in the mountains or on the water. But no matter what he was doing, he would always do it with his wife and companion of 15 years, Cathy, by his side.
He was pre-deceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Cathy; son, Gordon and daughter-in-law, Mira; daughter, Brandi and daughter-in-law, Shawnee; sisters, Loretta Gimse and Natalie Weber; four grandchildren; and his and Cathy’s beloved dog, Rylie.
No services are planned, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with all of his friends and family. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Oregon State University baseball program. Make checks payable to “Our Beaver Nation/Baseball Program”. In memo line enter: “In Memory of Kaare “Mike” Gimse”. Mail to: Our Beaver Nation, 134 Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR 97331.
He was loved by so many and will be truly missed.
