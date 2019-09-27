Karen Ann Sargent passed away September 20, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was in the comfort of her hometown of Roseburg, Oregon, with countless friends and family by her side.
Karen was born on January 27, 1969 in Upland, California, to Harry and Barbara Sargent. In 1979, Karen’s family moved to Roseburg from California, where most of the family still resides. She was born 17 minutes earlier then her twin brother Kelly. A story was told often that Karen came into the world crying, but Kelly was born not saying much. In this story, her mother Barbara said with pride that Kelly reached over and grabbed Karen’s hand to comfort her in the world. From that moment on the twins had a special bond.
Karen graduated from Roseburg High School in 1987. High School days were filled with many laughs and life changing occurrences with her closest friends. Those friends still remained her friends and shared the last goodbye with Karen in her final days. After high school Karen worked in the medical field before becoming disabled.
Karen’s personality grew on most anyone she met, but her compassion for others and wellbeing stood out. Even while receiving cancer treatment and very weak she still could help lift someone up with one of her saying “Oh, honey you look so good” or “It’s so nice to talk to you. I hope to see you soon.” Even after one of her lowest days she softly whispered to a Chaplain giving her last rights “thank you” as he left. She was someone who cared for others before herself.
Karen’s joys in life were her children Marcus Carter and Harrison Carter, her grandson Gabriel Carter and her beloved bulldog Daisy, who was her constant companion and the two were inseparable from each other. Karen also leaves behind her mother, Barbara Sargent; brothers, Harry (wife Erica) and Kelly (wife Patty); along with nieces and nephew, Jessica, Lindsey and Aj Sargent, cousins Diane, Susan, Melissa and Curtis.
There will be a celebration of life for Karen October 5th, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Elks lodge. It will be a potluck event and catered ribs by Jack Weller. We hope to see you there and celebrate an amazing daughter, sister, family member and friend. The family apologizes for the conflict for the Oregon Duck / Oregon State Beavers games, but the TV’s will be on and all are welcome to support their team along with Karen.
