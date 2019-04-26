Karen Ellen “Sweet Pea” Fadness, age 72, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her home. She was born December 3, 1946, in St. Helens, Oregon, to Ernest T. and Iris E. Peterson.
Karen attended and graduated from High School in Elk Grove, California. She worked for the Roseburg VA Hospital for many years until her retirement. Karen enjoyed scrapbooking, quilting, knitting, reading and her grandkids.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Gary A. Fadness of Sutherlin, Oregon; daughter, Kristin E. Fadness-Blanchfill of Drain, Oregon; son, Gary A. Fadness and his wife Stacy of Sutherlin, Oregon; sister, Shirleen Savage and her husband Ken of Pahrump, Nevada; grandchildren, Johnny Jamison, Hunter Fadness, Sydney Blanchfill and Colton Fadness; and numerous nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, James C. Bradley; brothers, Earnest T. Peterson II, Richard D. Peterson and Roger E. Peterson.
At the request of Karen, there will be no service. Private cremation rites have been held. Please visit www.sutherlinchapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.