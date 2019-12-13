Karen G. Miller of Riddle, Oregon, passed away on December 10th, 2019. Karen was born October 12, 1938 in Ironwood Michigan to parents Christian and Evelyn Christensen.
Karen worked for South Umpqua School District for 10 yrs. and Seven Feathers Casino for 10 yrs.
In 1957, Karen married Elmer Miller in Marenisco Michigan. Karen is survived by her husband Elmer of 62 yrs.; sons, David Miller, Joe Miller and Jeff Miller and his wife Micah; two grandchildren, Kiya and Peyton Miller; brother, Christy Christensen and wife Renie; sister, Ruth Mary Weber and husband Mike; and many nieces and nephews. Karen was proceeded in death by her parents and sisters, Nancy Bugni and Bernadine Balcom.
A luncheon in her honor will be held December 14th, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Lutheran Church in Myrtle Creek, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.