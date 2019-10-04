It is with great sadness that the family of Karen Laughlin announces her passing after a four-year battle with dementia. She passed peacefully at her home, surrounded by her husband and children on Monday, September 30th, 2019, at the age of 66. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 47 years, Philip; and his children, Aaron (Tana), Sarah (Trevor), and Robyn. Karen will also be remembered by her six grandchildren, Mikayla, Amiya, Seth, Noah, Gavin, and Owen; as well as her sisters Catherine (Tom) Casey, Enid Jack; and her brother, Paul (Janet) Gransaull. Karen was predeceased by her parents, Eric and Dorothy Gransaull and her younger brother, Dennis.
A funeral service in memory of Karen will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Redeemer's Church, 3031 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. She will surely be missed by all the many lives she touched!
