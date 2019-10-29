Karl Lee Hancock passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019, in Weed, CA. Karl was born December 29, 1957 in La Jolla, California, to Lynn and Florence Hancock.
Karl spent his childhood in Southern California where he developed a love for trucks and working with his hands. His father’s shadow, Karl found a love for trucking at a young age. By the time he was 18, he was washing trucks part time for extra cash. Soon, Karl was able to purchase his own truck and began what would become his lifelong passion.
In 1983, he happily welcomed a daughter, Karline, and early in her childhood they were a trucking team; riding together for more than a year, traveling all over Southern California delivering loads.
In the early 1990s, Karl moved to Roseburg, OR with a plan. He then assembled his processing equipment and started grinding bark. He began delivering bark to customers in California and building his business in Winchester.
Karl was known for his work ethic and positive attitude. He was everyone’s friend. A man who was never without an opinion, Karl treated everyone with respect. His daily call schedule kept him busy out on the road, but he never forgot to call his mom. He had a larger than life laugh that will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Karl is survived by his mother, Florence Hancock; his daughter, Karline Kleker (Rob); and two grandsons, Kellan and Brady.
Karline and her husband, Rob, plan to honor Karl’s memory and continue processing bark in Southern Oregon.
A memorial service will be held in the near future.
