Karla Marlin (Chilcott) of Myrtle Creek, OR, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the age of 65. She was born in Canyonville, OR, to Edwin Chilcott and Voilet Solinger (Abel).
Karla was raised in the Myrtle Creek area. She graduated from South Umpqua High School, Class of 1973 and later attended Umpqua Community College Nursing Program, Class of 1991. Karla married the love of her life, Barry Marlin, on August 31, 2006 and while they lived in many places, they settled in Myrtle Creek.
Karla loved the Lord and was baptized at First Baptist Church on September 26, 1982. She loved camping, hunting, fishing and canning, but her greatest treasure was spending time with family and friends.
Karla is survived by her husband Barry; daughter, Jacquline (Luke) Franks of Salado, Texas; grandchildren, Preston Kimbrough, Orrin Kimbrough, Tate Franks and Reese Franks; brother, Loy Knutzen of Springfield, OR; sister, Shannon Solinger of Myrtle Creek, OR; sister, Barbara (Jerry) Loftus of Caldwell, Idaho; and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her son Robert Roy Combs Jr., her father Edwin Chilcott and her mother Voilet Solinger. She will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Harvest Christian Assembly, 227 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek, OR at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Karla’s greatest wish was to have her ashes scattered near her son, Robert Roy Combs Jr., which will be honored at a later date.
