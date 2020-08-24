Kathleen Dolores (Childers) Simmons, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, August 21st, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Kathleen (Kathie) was born on August 6th, 1947, in Salem, Oregon, to Leslie and Dolores Childers.
Kathie was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Carroll Simmons, and by her sister, Karen Leslye. Kathie is survived by her brother Gary Childers; her children and their spouses, Craig (and April) Simmons, Tracey (and Mike) Kniery and Christopher Simmons. Also surviving Kathie are the grandchildren that she so dearly loved: Nicole, Colby, Kaylyn, Cameron, Shayne and Charlie, as well as three great-grandchildren.
Kathie was a woman of faith and loved her Catholic church. She dedicated her life to the youth, helping raise thousands of children that came through her home day care facility. She loved antique hunting and was passionately dedicated to supporting the military and all things “Americana”! Kathie was an avid pet-lover and shared this special bond with her grandson Colby.
A memorial service will be held for Kathleen at a date TBD.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Kathie’s name.
