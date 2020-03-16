Kathryn Ellen Chitwood, age 98, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 9th , 2020. Graveside services will be held at Roseburg Memorial Gardens, Thursday March 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
