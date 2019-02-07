Kathryn Leavirne Woods, age 83, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, formerly of Central, Arizona, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Roseburg, Oregon. She was born to John Adair and Idell Gibson on April 19, 1935.
Kathy was blessed with a large and loving family. She married her husband of 64 years, William Levi Woods, on April 2, 1955, and raised eight children. Kathy was deeply immersed in the LDS Church and devoted her life to living the gospel. She loved to cook and bake and take long rides in the car. When asked what her favorite bird or flower was, her answer was all of them.
She is survived by son, Russell (Jonnet) Woods; daughters, Lea (Randy) Martin, Lisa (Clair) Smith, Colleen (John) Betza, Andrea (Jason) Burgess; siblings Marsha (Buddy) Lupo, Nada (Dale Sullivan) and John (Dixie) Gibson; grandchildren, Melissa Woods, Robert Woods, Clint Woods, Riley Woods, Ronald Lee Jr., Chad Lee, Shelley Lee, Lacie Sheets, Kenyon Sheets, Landan McCandliss, Trevor Smith, Brock Smith, Ciara Johnson, Nicole VanDoren, Courtney VanDoren, Logan Woods and Colby Burgess; plus 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, William Levi Woods; her sons, William Landon Woods and John Andrew Woods; a daughter, Janet Laurel Lee; a grandson, Jason Tyrel Woods; and two brothers, Henry Gibson and Jerry Gibson.
A service will be held at the LDS Church, 817 NE Lillian St, Myrtle Creek, OR, on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
The burial will be in Pima, Arizona, February 16, 2019, at 12:00 p.m.
