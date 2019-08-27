Kathryn Ligman, age 97, of Roseburg, OR, passed away August 15, 2019, at Riverview Terrace. She was born November 29, 1921, in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, to Mr. and Mrs. Long.
Kathryn graduated the class of 1943 from Holy Family of Nursing in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and retired as a nurse. She enjoyed baking, sewing and quilting. She was a Catholic, helping build the Our Lady Grace Catholic Church in La Mesa, CA, along with her husband.
Kathryn is survived by two daughters, Mary and husband Craig Bennington of Roseburg, OR, and Janet Covington of Roseburg, OR; grandchildren, Jeff Bennington, Kimberly Stallup and Will Manus; and great-grandchildren, Annika Stallup, Lannia Stallup, Katnis Manus and Hunter Manus. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Ligman, AOCM, USN, in 1975; daughter, Sue Ann Manus in 2015; and son Joseph Michael Ligman in 2009.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and Riverview Terrace Personal Care Unit for all they did.
A memorial service is being planned. A graveside service where she will be place with her husband is be planned as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.