Kathryne Brown, age 76, passed on April 29, 2020.
Kathryne is survived by two sisters, four children, eight grandchildren, and three and a half great-grandchildren.
Kathryne was very loving, loved, and strong. Kay was a pillar of the mental health community before retirement.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” -Timothy 4:7
