Feb. 6, 1968 – Oct. 2, 2020
Katt was born Feb. 6, 1968 in Roseburg, Ore., to Treva Anderson and Hugh Fretwell.
She received a degree in Engineering from Oregon State University in 1997, and she worked in the field of technology for more than 20 years in Beaverton, Ore.
Katt was preceded in death by her father, Hugh Fretwell; her “papa,” Irving Anderson; and her brother, Mike Buley. She is survived by her mother, Treva Anderson; her remaining siblings, Christi, Pam, Jeff, Sarah, Teresa, Julie, Debbie, Roger, and Teresa Marie; and a large extended family that she has developed over the course of her life.
Due to COVID-19, we are unable to hold a funeral or celebration of life at this time. Please remember her in a way that will honor her memory. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the OSU alumni association.
Please sign the online guest book at www.oregonlive.com/obits
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.