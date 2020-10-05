Kaylla (Caylla) Ann Marie Ritchie passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2020, in Sutherlin, Oregon. Kaylla was born on February 15, 1993, to Christy Ritchie of Yoncalla, Oregon, and Dennis Barraza of Roseburg, Oregon.
Kaylla was a free spirit who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed camping, swimming, and being outside. She will be remembered for her ability to light up the room with her smile and funny personality. She will be forever loved and missed greatly.
Kaylla leaves behind a daughter, Sakari Ritchie, of Myrtle Creek; her mother, Christy Ritchie of Yoncalla; two brothers, Keith Fulbright of Winston and Kyle Ritchie of Green; her grandparents, Clyde and Laurie Davenport of Myrtle Creek; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins from Oregon to Georgia.
We will be having a celebration of life potluck on October 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mildred Kanipe Memorial Park, 16513 Elkhead Rd, Oakland, OR 97462.
