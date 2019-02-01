Kayonna passed away January 16th, 2019, at Sacred Heart River Bend Hospital.
She is survived by her mom and dad; two brothers; one sister; her grandparents; many aunts and uncles and many cousins. Her smile brought happiness to many. Kayonna will be missed very much.
A celebration of her life is pending.
(0) comments
